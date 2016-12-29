2016 A Good Year All Around For Nanton

Some big highlights for the Town of Nanton in 2016.

Mayor Rick Everett is quick to point out the construction of their new $10-million waste water treatment plant as a definite highlight, but is just as quick to point to something no one saw coming in this economy.

"Council had the opportunity to take the Town debt free a couple of months ago. We chose to put the money in the bank actually, and make money and pay off the principal because the interest is paid off. The fact you could be debt free in this economic time, says a lot about our Council and Administration working together."

Everett says Nanton also saw an unprecedented number of new businesses set up shop in his town, which he says bodes well for future growth.