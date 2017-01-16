2017 Will Be A Big Year At The Bar U Ranch

2017 is not only Canada's 150th birthday, but National Historic Sites are also celebrating a birthday this year.

The national historic site's centennial celebration over 2017 is giving us all even more reason to visit around, and the Foothills Bar U Ranch is vamping things up to prepare.

Mike McLean, Special Projects Officer with the Bar U Ranch National Historic Site says some of the events planned are going to be huge:

Hometown heroes

May 20-21

Marking milestones to Canada’s 150th birthday by honouring those who have served. The Bar U Ranch remembers the First World War, which changed the way people lived and worked in the foothills of Alberta.

Chuck wagon stew cook-off and pack horse race

June 18

Looking back at ranching in the days before the fences broke up the range. See teams of campfire cooks compete to create their tastiest beef stew and biscuits. Sample the fare and vote for your favourite in the people’s choice awards. Watch packers prepare to head to a distant cow camp by loading a horse with their provisions. It’s a race against the clock and the load has to stay in place as they negotiate an obstacle course. Be ready to cheer on your favourite team!

Canada Day

July 1

Celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, cowboy style! Free admission, birthday cake and lots more.

Parks Day

July 15

Celebrate Canada’s cultural treasures at the only Parks Canada-administered National Historic Site honouring ranches.

Friends trail ride

August 5

A chance to explore historic Bar U rangeland not usually open to the public and support our volunteers - the Friends of the Bar U Historic Ranch Association. Ride your own horse or book a seat on the Percheron-drawn wagon. Reservations required. Call 403-395-3330 for more information.

Cowboy concert

August 12

Sit back, look to the stage and enjoy the music in a unique setting overlooking the picturesque headquarters of the Bar U Ranch along Pekisko Creek. Stay tuned, we’ll be announcing our main act soon!

Ranch rodeo

August 20

Not your regular rodeo! Cowboys from working ranches compete in events that display everyday skills on the range. See the amazing working partnership between rider and horse as our teams rope, ride and wrestle for a chance to take home a silver trophy buckle.

Harvest and heavy horse weekend

September 16-17

A salute to the "real" horsepower that helped develop the west. See the "gentle giants" of the horse world bring in the harvest at the Bar U Ranch field, and don’t forget to check out modern driving skills as teamsters guide their animals through a timed obstacle course in our Chore Horse Competition.