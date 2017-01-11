4-H Hits The Century Mark

4-H is celebrating its 100th year of bringing together young people build better citizens.

Lisa Corbett is the leader of the High River based Cowboy Trail Blazers Light Horse Club and she says they're aiming their efforts towards 4-H On Parade this spring at the Stampede grounds in Calgary.

"It includes the beef, the sheep, the dogs, the equine , all of the local 4-H clubs and District clubs, archery and cooking and photography and everything like that," Corbett says. "It's growing, we have a Cleaver program now that ranges from age 5 to 8 and it kind of gets the kids ready for the actual 4-H program."

4-H is for young people between the ages of 9 and 12.

She says 4-H has grown in both the number of clubs and the activities provided over the last 100 years.

Corbett says for the kids 4-H On Parade is something they aim their efforts toward all year.

"When we fire up in September a lot of the clubs, when we do our instruction and stuff like that, we get the instructors to teach the kids how to hold their reigns properly, how to sit their seats and make sure they're on the right diagonal and the right lead to make sure when they are being judged in the show ring that they're doing it properly," she says. "After that a lot of the kids look forward to going to the shows and getting the ribbons, regardless of whether they place first or just as a participant"

4-H Club members at the Little Britches Parade in High River

She says the kids still love going to see what others are doing and build friendships that can last a lifetime.