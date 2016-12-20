$7-Million Makes A Nice Christmas Gift

A very Merry Christmas for Okotoks Kerry Mudd, after picking up a cool $7,000,000 in the December 1, "Daily Grand" Lottery.

The win pays her a thousand dollars a day for life, but she instead chose the one time payout of the seven million.

Mudd had never purchased a "Daily Grand" ticket before.

She bought her $4 ticket from Shoppers Drug Mart, on Southridge Drive in Okotoks.

She checked her ticket at the same store the next evening, Friday, December 2.

Then she checked it again.

And then, again.

“I was in complete disbelief,” she remembered. “I still can't believe it’s true.”

So what does she plan to do with her winter windfall?

Mudd said she plans to use her good fortune to help her family, but she’s also thinking about ways she could treat herself.

“I'd like to do some travelling,” she said, “I've always wanted to go to Italy.”