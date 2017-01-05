The Hub Makes Our New Years Resolutions Hold More Weight It's time to kick off the dust from the holidays, and whip ourselves back into shape. Thankfully, there's a new spot in town with just that in mind. "The Hub" is a new full gym in High River,…

Gas Prices Leave Consumers Frustrated It's been a long few weeks for consumers at the gas pumps, and it's not about to get any better. Customers were polled at a local Esso station on how they're reacting to the prices, and the consensus…

Carbon Levy Rebate Is Money In The Bank The Carbon Tax has been on everyone's mind lately, thankfully for two thirds of Alberta households, there is a bit of relief coming. The Carbon Levy Rebate is being issued via direct bank deposit to…

Accident on Okotoks Overpass It has been a slow go for commuters this morning as an accident at the intersection of Highway 2 and 2A has traffic crawling. The crash is in the northbound lane, there is no word yet on the cause.…

Building Permit Stats Released Going over the building permit stats from year-to-year in High River has become a bit like comparing apples to bricks. The stats have been thrown out of whack since the 2013 flood. According to…

Okotoks Trying To Catch Up On Snow Removal With more snow falling this week and the 50 plus centimetres Okotoks received over the Christmas holidays, Town crews are doing all they can get roads clear and safe. The Town goes through a number…

High River Alert System Heard Across Town (VIDEO) If you were outside in High River at exactly 12 P.M. on Wednesday, January 4, you may have been a bit startled. Loud sirens barking from the rooftop of the High River Fire Hall were accompanied by an…

Black Diamond's New Mayor Looks Back Glen Fagan was elected Mayor of Black Diamond in a by-election and sworn into office back on September 7, 2016. Fagan says his biggest achievement of 2016 was not only his successful election, but…

Black Diamond's Branding Gets A Makeover For 2017 The Town of Black Diamond is looking forward to a fresh look in 2017. Through a grant from Alberta Innovation and Advanced Education the Town was able to do research and public engagement on what…

Fitness Fundraiser Starts New Year On The Right Foot (VIDEO) For the third year in a row, New Years Eve brought all kinds out to the Crescent Point Field House. The Fitness Fundraiser has been raising money at the start of the year for the Okotoks Food Bank,…

Chamber Prez Excited About High River's Prospects in 2017 The High River Chamber of Commerce and in particular President, Steven Muth, think 2017 could be a big year for High River. Muth says there's one big thing that'll make the most difference this year…

Man In Custody Following Armed Robberies In Okotoks A man is now in custody following a pair of armed robberies in Okotoks. On Wednesday, January 4 at 1:41 A.M. officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at the 7-11 on Elizabeth Street. Shortly…

Fillin' 'er Up Costs A Lot More It's been a tough couple of weeks when it comes to the price we're paying at the gas pump. The carbon tax kicked in January 1 and Dan McTeague with gasbuddy.com says before that we got a jolt in the…

Typical January Temperatures For Next Two Weeks The month of January really has the feel of traditional weather unlike last year's almost spring like temperatures. With temperatures hovering around the minus 20 degree celcius mark to begin 2017,…