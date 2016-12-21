Adele's Over The Rainbow Baskets Receive Gift From 100 Women

100 Women Who Care Foothills has given their support to another local group.

A cheque for $4,400 was given to to Adele's Over the Rainbow Baskets which contain gifts for children who are diagnosed with down syndrome and their families.

Karen Love, founder of 100 Women Who Care Foothills, says Adele's baskets stood out to them for their unique concept and presentation.

"Krista Rowland-Collins who did the presentation sold it for us. She was very emotional and she's got a huge connection to Adele's Over the Rainbow Baskets and it really struck at the hearts of the 44 women who were sitting there."

She says their group has grown significantly from their humble beginnings.

"When we started off with our first donation there were 23 women and now there's 44 women," says Love. "We've had a few come and go, we look for a commitment of a year then people can decide after that year if they want to continue and the majority did."

Since 100 Women first started they've donated a total of $18,600 to local charities.

Love says she'd like to see the group hit 100 members so they can make donations of $10,000 each time.

100 Women Who Care Foothills will decide who their next donation will go to at their meeting February 2 at 7 P.M. at the Culture Centre in High River.