Alberta Country Music Awards All Saddled Up

Country music has always been at home in Alberta, and the ACMA's give us a glimpse of the best Alberta has to offer each year.

The 6th annual Alberta Country Music Awards, on Sunday, January 22nd, is shaping up to be a bonanza of entertainment.

Marcie Hanson, Executive Director of the Association of Country Music Alberta, says they've already had a little sneak peak.

"They really wanted to have a little bit of pre-show hype, and during the night of the show we announced the top 5 from the 10 that moved forward, and so we thought this was a great way to do that, and give the artists a little advance notice as well and they can have some more excitement leading up to it."

She says it isn't too late to get involved.

"We have a few tickets left, and that again is open to anybody, members and non members. Tickets can be purchased on the ACMA website, so fans can come and take part in that as well if they want to."