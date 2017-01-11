Alberta Health Service Offers Flu Shot Clinic

Once again the Salvation Army was able to provide Christmas for families throughout the Foothills with the help of local donors. Lieutenant Kelly Fifield says it was another great year. "We were able…
The Red Apple store's annual holiday toy drive was a huge success this year. Customers were able to collect $583,448 in toy donations for children's charities across Canada, making this their best…
Cold and flu season hit hard this year along with the cold weather, so it may be time to get your family immunized. Alberta Health Services is offering a drop in clinic for flu shots on Friday,…
A little activity Wednesday afternoon at the Charles Clark Medical Centre in High River. The Fire Department was called out to deal with an issue on the second floor of the building where a pipe may…
The same day the High River Peavey Mart was relieved of some power tools, the UFA Farm Store in High River was robbed as well. Two men who look a lot like the one's who allegedly stole power tools…
A new year means new members on the Board of Directors for the Okotoks & District Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber will be holding it's Annual General Meeting on January 18 where there they will…
The Wildrose critic for Municipal Affairs wants the NDP Government to ensure long-term funding is in place for municipalities. Livingstone-MacLeod MLA Pat Stier says this government is like the past…
It was a very wet month in December despite the light dry snow fall in the Foothills. Around 50 centimetres of snow fell during the holidays and it brought plenty of much needed moisture.…
Space is approximately 327,360 feet from the Earth's surface, but in Okotoks space was a lot closer Tuesday, January 10. James Durbano, astronomy specialist and owner and operator of the portable…
The playing field at Foothills Composite High School will be temporarily closed as more environmental testing will be needed thanks to increased levels of methane discovered during yearly testing in…
What happens when cold weather meets warm hearts? Well, for the Salvation Army's Lieutenant Kelly Fifield, it's good news for the Christmas kettle campaign. "Our Kettle Campaign was really good, we…
Okotoks RCMP are looking for two people involved in the theft of an ATM machine Tuesday morning. At around 5:40, RCMP were called out to the North Railway Shell Gas station to a break and enter where…
High River RCMP are on the look-out for a man suspected of stealing several hundred dollars worth of power tools from the Peavey Mart on 12th Avenue Monday, January 9. Police say surveillance footage…
With the new year now in full swing many have set out on their fitness resolutions and are looking to join the #fitfam phenomenon. Aaron Beck, owner and trainer at 9 Round Okotoks, says it's…
Vehicle thefts have been on the Okotoks RCMP's radar recently. In the past four days five people, including one young offender, have been arrested in relation to vehicle thefts in the Okotoks area.…