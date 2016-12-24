Alberta Snowplow App Makes Highway Travel A Little Safer

Moving into the holidays, its important to know what facilities will be closed and when. Many services will be unavailable, so The Town of High River has posted a list noting any schedule changes, or…
There is a multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 2 South Bound @ 338th ave (North of Aldersyde overpass) with injuries. This is not affecting traffic in the North bound direction, but has traffic down to one…
It's hard work being a teacher, and though it can be a difficult job, it certainly isn't thankless. Before the holidays begin, teachers across the foothills receive gifts, big and small, from their…
The Salvation Army delivered hundreds of Christmas hampers across the Foothills again this year. They have been accepting donations since October, and the hamper deliveries made December 16 and 17…
Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson is an advocate of the "wait and see" approach when it comes to merger talks between his Wildrose Party and the Provincial PC's. Brooks-Strathmore MLA Derek Fildebrandt…
Christmas spirits were high Thursday morning at the AM 1140 and 99.7 Sun Country studios, as the winners of both the Santa Claus Parade and Light Up High River met for pictures. Ted Dawson, the…
With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, the Town of Okotoks will have a few closures taking place. The Municipal Centre and Operations Centre will be closed Dec. 23, 26, 27, and Jan. 2…
The Uber app has become another way for people to get around places whether it's the big city or in smaller towns. With just the click of an app and a request, a car can pick you up and no money…
The Salvation Christmas Kettle Campaign is still out and about in the Foothills and they need your help. So far the numbers are down. Right now it's about $85,000 but they still have hope to reach…
The Okotoks Food Bank and Municipal Enforcement in Okotoks would like to thank all participants and volunteers in Dec. 15th's Charity Checkstop. Peace Officer Kai Kleckner says it was the most…
Residents of Aldersyde reacted to the possibility of a new development near town at an open house on December 1. The MD of Foothills Council was in attendance to answer questions and address concerns…
With the 2017 Budget finalized the Town of Okotoks is ready to act on their plans for the new year. Council approved their $54 million operating budget on Monday which included a 1.7% increase in…
The Foothills MD may take over Municipal Enforcement for the Town of High River at a cost of $48,000. Mayor Craig Snodgrass says the by-law officers they had before couldn't write tickets and council…
100 Women Who Care Foothills has given their support to another local group. A cheque for $4,400 was given to to Adele's Over the Rainbow Baskets which contain gifts for children who are diagnosed…
The Town of Nanton has set their operating and capital budgets for the year. Mayor Rick Everett says on the operating side, costs are going up by one-percent. "So that's not a 1% tax increase. It's a…