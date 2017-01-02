Anderson Keeping An Eye On Several Issues In 2017

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson says the carbon tax is going to get 2017 off to a sluggish start economically.

He says the NDP government is steadfast in its beliefs.

Anderson says he's been around awhile and knows what's happening.

"You know I'm fortunate to have seen a lot more sunrises than a lot of people, and having been around in politics for over 40 years and being a member of the opposition, I look at some of the youthful folks on the other side of the bench and I appreciate their enthusiasm," he says. "But ideology really has no place in true business, I mean we have to deal with the economy, the issues of the day, the lack of financial investment in Alberta and the fact there's been a huge downturn here."

He says there's little room for ideology right now and the carbon tax is just not something Albertans are buying into.

Anderson says changes to the Municipal Government Act and the issue of growth management boards are issues Wildrose will be keeping an eye on.

"It (the MGA) may give a little more power to the cities and less power to the MD, and I'm sure Mr. Spilak and my friends on the MD council are concerned about the way funding is changing giving the City of Calgary a little more financial power over this MD and hopefully that does not happen," he says.

Anderson says says local communities should be able to handle their own development issues as well.