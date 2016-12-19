Anderson's Private Members Bill Aims At Protecting Volunteer Fire Fighters

It might come as a surprise to know that volunteer fire fighters around the Foothills and the Province routinely lose their jobs, or are denied promotions because of their time away from work as fire fighters.

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson has introduced a private members bill that, if passed, will stop that from happening and protect volunteer fire fighters.

"I mean these men and women put their lives on the line, as volunteers to go out and fight fires or take care of people who are in car accidents, or whatever the case may be. And for them to potentially have their job or their employment jeopardized because of that is just wrong."

Anderson says it's not often private members bills, particularly from the opposition, make it through the legislature.

But he's pretty sure this one will.