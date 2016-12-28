Anderson Says 2016 Has Been An Uphill Fight

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson says 2016 was a productive year around the Foothills, even though it may not have looked like it.

He says he managed to make some progress on the water pipeline from Calgary to Okotoks.

"They're progressing that moving forward. I think they're coming up with a financing model that makes good sense. And probably that's what the NDP want to work towards, perhaps some form of alternate financing model that makes good sense for both parties. The pipeline is shovel ready from my understanding. It's just a question of getting permission."

He says he and Mayor Bill Robertson met with the Municipal Affairs Minister recently and are slowly working towards getting the pipeline built.

The Centre Street bridge in High River was also a big issue for Anderson and the Town in 2016.

He says negotiations with the Province were a bit of a roller coaster.

"We've progressed to a point where we almost had a deal last year, but at the last minute, the Minister at the time shut the deal down, moved it to another ministry. But they're saying they're open for other proposals for the Centre Street Bridge."

Anderson says Bill 6 is still a bit of a sore spot for him as well.