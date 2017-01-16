Bar U Ranch To Accept And Provide Parks Canada Discovery Pass

The Parks Canada Discovery Pass is making it's rounds, and with free access to all parks and historic sites.

Not only can you get the free parks pass at the Parks Canada Website, but if you forget, they'll be available from all the participating parks and sites as well.

Mike McLean, Special Projects Officer with the Bar U Ranch National Historic Site, says the pass should bring in new business.

"We are really looking forward to this, because with the chance of having more visitors come and see the Bar U, we get a chance to share the incredible story of the importance of ranching to building the country of Canada."

McLean says 2017 isn't just Canada's birthday.

"Its the Centennial for Canada's National Historic Sites, so the 'National Historic Site 100' offers the great opportunity to promote historic sites as unique destinations in 2017."

The Bar U is taking full advantage of the promotions by planning a number of top notch exhibits and scheduling some really interesting concerts and events.

The Harvest and Heavy Horse Weekend, the Cowboy Concert and Hometown Heroes will all be reasons to visit the Bar U This Year.