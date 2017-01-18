Barlow Says O'Leary Adds Colour To Leadership Race

Foothills MP John Barlow is wishing Reality TV Star Kevin O'Leary well in his bid for the Leadership of the Federal Conservative Party.

Barlow says O'Leary does bring some positives to the table.

"He's going to have an outstanding point of view on the economic side, the finance side. I think he's going to bring some attention to the leadership race, which I don't think hurts, that's for sure. And he got some personality, and I think that's great as well."

Barlow says he's heard the comparisons to O'Leary and U.S. President Elect, Donald Trump.

"There's certainly that criticism out there and I think Kevin may have looked down south and at the success Donald Trump had and he thinks he can parlay that into success here. But our nomination system's much different. He's cannot spend millions of dollars of his own money to win this nomination."

Barlow says O'Leary's biggest downfall is he doesn't speak French.

Although O'Leary says he's started taking French lessons.

With the addition of O'Leary 14 people are running for the Party Leadership.