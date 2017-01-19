Beachwood Homes Up For Bid

The provincial government has a deal for someone looking to buy an estate home.

Dallas Huybregts with Alberta Infrastructure says homes in the Beachwood Estates area of High River are up for auction.

"The winning bidder will be required to move the structure from the site with-in 160 days of the close of the auction, and the cost of moving the structure is not included in the sale price, they will have to arrange for removal to a new site after they win the bid," Huybregts says.

He says interested bidders can go to the Government's surplus auction site and check out particulars involving the terms and conditions for each home

The auction ends at 2:45 p.m. Friday February 17, 2017..

Huybregts says once all the homes have been removed the Government will have contractors go in.

"We will remediate the lands once the structures are removed and that will include removing any services that may be from the main line to the lot and filling in the basements and bringing the land back to a natural state that's compatible with the surrounding area,"he says.

Bidding on some of the homes right now is less than $200 and there are no reserve bids so if the top bid when the auction closes February 17 is $50, that's what it goes for although it does have to be moved as the winning bidder's expense.