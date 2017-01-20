Big Brothers And Sisters Scouting For New Mentors

January isn't just a time for new years resolutions, its also Mentor Month, and for some of us, the two just might go hand in hand.

Mentors are always a commodity in any community, and the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program in High River is always on the lookout for new "big's".

Tracey Cuffe, Mentoring Coordinator, says new mentors are very important.

"Big Brothers/Big Sisters in High River is always looking for Mentors. We have positions for community based mentors, as well as 55 plus for our program at Joe Clark School."

Cuffe says being a Mentor is pretty easy.

"What we're looking for is someone that would like to bring enrichment to a child in the community. They would spend 2-5 hours a week doing fun things. Going to parks, watch movies, do some baking, hockey games, the boundaries are limitless."