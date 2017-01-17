Break Out The Red And White Spandex

The Foothills Advocacy In Motion Society's annual Canada Day run will be back this year with a patriotic slant.

Race Director Michelle Strzalkowski says the committee wants participants to show up in their best red and white with prizes for the most patriotic runner.

"We're really trying to incorporate the run with the rest of the events that are going on in the town, because they always have the little show and shine in the park and then all the things for the kids and the Lions come down and cook and then we've got singers in the park and fireworks later, so it would be really nice to draw it all together and make it one huge event every single year," she says.

Strzalkowski says they had 210 people take part in either the half-marathon, 10-k or 5-k events and says the 5-k is certainly something most people can do.

"5-K is certainly a walkable distance and in the past we used to have all kinds of parents that would come out with their kids in the strollers and we even has a lady who belly danced the 5-k one year, the whole 5-k," she says.

She says they've always had good corporate support for the event and this year they're opening up the event to teams so businesses can get together and have a friendly challenge against each other.

Participants can save by taking part in early bird registration which is now open.