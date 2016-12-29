Breaking The Ice Over The Holidays

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson says 2016 was a productive year around the Foothills, even though it may not have looked like it. He says he managed to make some progress on the water pipeline from…
Foothills School Division board of trustees announced the distribution of $140,000 to grassroots learning opportunities just before the new year. This funding, part of the board’s commitment of $1…
The Ollie Peterson Memorial Tournament went down at the Bob Snodgrasse Rec-Plex on Boxing Day. Turkey dinner wasn't slowing anyone down on the ice, as 12 back to back hockey games rang through the…
The Okotoks Scouts will be embarking on a new journey in 2017. A large group of them will make their way to Denmark for a Scouts Jamboree in Sønderborg July 19 to August 1. Scouter Jackie Hoover says…
The town of High River will be performing a test of its emergency notification systems. The test is part of the town’s ongoing Emergency Preparedness Plan and will include a test of the regional…
2016 won't go down as a banner year for the MD of Foothills. But it won't go down as their worst either. One downer though was losing $4-million in tax revenue because of oil companies not paying…
High River RCMP are currently investigating a mischief complaint from earlier this week. On Wednesday, December 21, local RCMP responded to a call at 11 a.m. on Highway 2 after a male suspect forced…
As the blanket of snow over Southern Alberta continues to grow, the question of highway snow clearing and driving safety is on all our minds. Thankfully technology is on our side. The Alberta…
2016 was an uphill battle at the House Commons for Foothills MP John Barlow. With the Federal Carbon Tax coming in along with what the opposition is calling a lack of attention to the Canadian…
Volunteer firefighters are ready to drop everything to protect us, but are we willing to do the same? Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson introduced a bill last week before legislature aimed at making sure…
If you are thinking of heading out over the holidays to enjoy some ice fishing or snowmobiling, you may find yourself on thin ice. With the recent warm spell, The High River Fire Department isn't…
The Town of High River is hoping it can get it's hands on some of the recently announced $45 million in cash from the Province for flood or drought projects. Mayor Craig Snodgrass says they've…
Moving into the holidays, its important to know what facilities will be closed and when. Many services will be unavailable, so The Town of High River has posted a list noting any schedule changes, or…
There is a multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 2 South Bound @ 338th ave (North of Aldersyde overpass) with injuries. This is not affecting traffic in the North bound direction, but has traffic down to one…
It's hard work being a teacher, and though it can be a difficult job, it certainly isn't thankless. Before the holidays begin, teachers across the foothills receive gifts, big and small, from their…