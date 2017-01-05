Carbon Levy Rebate Is Money In The Bank



The Carbon Tax has been on everyone's mind lately, thankfully for two thirds of Alberta households, there is a bit of relief coming.

The Carbon Levy Rebate is being issued via direct bank deposit to anyone that qualifies in a certain range of annual income, assuming they have filed their 2015 taxes.

"They just filed their 2015 taxes, which is all you have to do to receive the rebate if you do qualify. Under this program, and eligible family with 4 children can receive up to $420 in rebates this year."

Deputy Premier, Sarah Hoffman, says you may already have it.

"Households across Alberta received their first payment under the Carbon Levy Program today, and are now looking at how they can take advantage of these funds."

Depending on how much your household qualifies for, the rebates will be paid in up to 4 instalments.

The next payments will be in April, July and October.