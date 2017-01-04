Chamber Prez Excited About High River's Prospects in 2017

The High River Chamber of Commerce and in particular President, Steven Muth, think 2017 could be a big year for High River.

Muth says there's one big thing that'll make the most difference this year when it comes to downtown development.

"The biggest one in my mind being the first year in a number of years when we won't have D-10 CATS running through our downtown."

Muth says the chamber and the Town are also enjoying a bit of a renaissance when it comes to their relationship, which he says will help as well.

"It's been a lot of years since I feel we've had that level of communication and willingness to work together. So I agree with Mayor Craig (Snodgrass) there, when he says that 2017 is the year we can get our hands dirty in economic development."

Muth says he's been impressed by the work of the Town's Economic Development Officer, Jodi Dawson in particular.

He says when you add that to the "lack" of downtown construction in 2017, along with a brighter provincial economic forecast, things are looking good for High River.