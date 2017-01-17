Chinook Good. Ice Bad!

There won't be a lot of us complaining about this great Chinook weather.

But it does come with one problem, as all the snow melts, a lot of it turns to ice, particularly around vehicles in parking lot's, on Town streets or your driveway.

You'll need to be extra careful walking on sidewalks and even driving on Town roads, as they're very icy thanks to the warm weather.

Ice melt, or even gravel spread around where you park is not a bad idea for the next couple of days.