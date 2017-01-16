Christmas Bird Count Numbers Show Stability

Another good year, if not an average one for the High River Christmas Bird Count.

Organizer Greg Wagner says they managed to find a few different species this year too.

"42 species in all, that's pretty good. A few rare things, Common Grackles, we had two of those and then we also had Brewer's Blackbird and I think that was the first time we had Brewer's Blackbirds show up on the count."

He says once again things like the House Sparrow, Pigeon's and the Eurasian Collared Dove were leading the pack when it came to sheer numbers.

But he says there were plenty of owls again this year, although he was disappointed they didn't see any Snowy Owls on count day, but did find one during the count week.

Wagner says they had about 40 people out taking part in the count back on December 20, 2016.

Here's the entire list:

Canada Goose - 12

Mallard - 28

Northern Shoveler - 1

Northern Pintail - 1

Northern Harrier - 1

Northern Goshawk - 1

Rough-legged Hawk - 19

Bald Eagle - 23

Golden Eagle - 1

Ring-Necked Pheasant - 32

Grey Partridge - 48

Rock Pigeon - 802

Eurasian Collared Dove - 247

Great Horned Owl - 15

Snowy Owl - 1

Downy Woodpecker - 22

Hairy Woodpecker - 4

Northern Flicker - 34

Merlin - 1

Gyrfalcon - 1

Prairie Falcon - 3

Northern Shrike - 2

Blue Jay - 117

Black-billed Magpie - 462

Common Raven - 76

Black-capped Chickadee - 272

Red-breasted Nuthatch - 9

White-breasted Nuthatch - 45

Brown Creeper - 2

Golden-crowned Kinlet - 1

European Starling - 48

Bohemian Waxwing - 25

Cedar Waxwing - 1

Snow Bunting - 32

American Tree Sparrow - 31

Dark-eyed Junco - 3

Song Sparrow - 1

Brewer's Blackbird - 3

Common Grackle - 2

House Finch - 90

White-winged Crossbill -1

Common Redpoll - 197

House Sparrow - 1388



Total Species - 42

Total Number of Birds - 4102



Mammals:



Eastern Grey Squirrel - 80

Muskrat - 1

Coyote - 3

Mule Deer - 78

White-tailed Deer - 45

Moose - 1