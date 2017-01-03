Christmas Trees To Be Mulched

It's in with the new year and out with the old tree.

High Riverittes can get rid of their Christmas trees at the tree and grass recycling compound just north of the bridge at the Highwood River in Wallaceville.

It's open at all hours for drop off.

It's hoped neighbours will help those who may not have ready access to a vehicle to get them there.

In Okotoks the Town will be performing curbside collection of Christmas trees on neighborhoods scheduled collection days between January 9 and 20.

They can also be taken to the Eco Centre and dropped off at the grass and leaves area.