Christmas Trees To Be Mulched

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson says the carbon tax is going to get 2017 off to a sluggish start economically. He says the NDP government is steadfast in its beliefs. Anderson says he's been around…
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has released its annual report on new year’s tax changes for Canadians, and the result will likely mean a tax break for most of us in 2017. The two main federal…
Sylvan Learning Centre in Okotokssays two of their engineering summer camp students had a major win in 2016. Jordan Stewart and Anthony Kiddle were both entered into the Sylvan Learning Grand S.T.E.M…
EMS and Fire Crews from Strathmore and Calgary responded to reports of an overturned snowplow on New Years Day. Northbound on Highway 797, 2 Km south of Highway 1, a male in his 50's was trapped in…
New Years Eve parties don't often happen until after the kids have already gone to bed. This year however, George Lane Park is hosting a daytime celebration for the whole family. Food, fun and…
With recent weather conditions the roads haven't been too friendly to drivers. A lot of people have been in car accidents or are finding themselves in the ditch, putting tow truck drivers to work.…
After all the holiday feasting last week, and New Years resolutions floating around in our minds, it's the right time to think about getting back in shape. Thankfully the Annual Fitness Fundraiser is…
Being a first responder or part of emergency services is not a job for everyone. The job description often includes being in traumatic and stressful situations, working over the holidays, and always…
As the weather finally got a little warmer, families were finally able to enjoy the snow this week. The hill by Emerson Lake finally got some action, as a number of sleds hit the snowy slopes during…
Livingstone-MacLeod MLA Pat Stier wouldn't exactly call 2016 a banner year in the realm of provincial politics. However he says just before Christmas he was able to introduce a private members bill…
2016 was an uphill battle at the House Commons for Foothills MP John Barlow. With the Federal Carbon Tax coming in along with what the opposition is calling a lack of attention to the Canadian…
Turner Valley Mayor Kelly Tuck says issues around water and growth, were, as always, big issues in 2016. But she says one thing her council did was especially good for safety in the Town. "Reducing…
Foothills School Division board of trustees announced the distribution of $140,000 to grassroots learning opportunities just before the new year. This funding, part of the board’s commitment of $1…
Foothills residents have made an impact on helping those in need through World Vision. In 2015, 76 people from Okotoks gave more than $10,000 and 44 people from High River gave more than $7,200.…
A new CIBC poll finds paying down debt is the top financial priority for Canadians in 2017. It's the seventh straight year debt concerns have led the annual survey. Coming in at nearly 30 per cent,…