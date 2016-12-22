Closures For Okotoks Facilities Over The Holidays

With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, the Town of Okotoks will have a few closures taking place.

The Municipal Centre and Operations Centre will be closed Dec. 23, 26, 27, and Jan. 2 but will return to regular hours on the 3rd.

The Eco Centre will be closed from Dec. 24- 26 and Jan 1-2, then the new hours of operation will begin when it reopens on the 3rd.

The RCMP and Municipal Enforcement administration office and Fire Station Number 1 on Milligan Drive will be closed Dec. 23, 26, 27, and Jan. 2, also returning to regular hours on the 3rd.

For a full detailed list of Town closures click here.