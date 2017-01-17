Okotoks Xmas Tree Collection On Final Countdown

Christmas is long gone and soon the Town of Okotoks Christmas tree collection will be too.

Trees have been picked up since the beginning of the month and crews have already had six curbside collections days.

Paul Lyons, Town of Okotoks Waste Services Manager, says this week will be the last for picking up but it won't be the end of the Christmas Tree collection program.

"The drop off is at the north east corner of the Operations Centre complex and the curbside pick up will end on Friday, January 20, but residents will still be able to drop off at the location until the following Friday."

Lyons says residents always have and continue to respond well to this campaign.

"Residents have always participated actively in bringing their Christmas trees down, they have really just embraced the idea of doing it themselves knowing that we would also be able to pick it up if it was on the curb."

And though Christmas may be over for residents, Lyons says one local site will be receiving a late Christmas present from the town.

"We chip the trees on January 28, and the chipped trees are taken to the Foothills Landfill site where it's used in there compost and operations."

Lyons reminds residents to not have any plastic bags or ornaments on trees when dropping them off.

He also thanks Fortis Alberta for their chipping services during the program.

Last year the Town had 19.5 tonnes of trees chipped and this year's tonnage will be provided after chipping wraps up Saturday, January 28.