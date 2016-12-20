Community Cafe Promotes Local Arts

The Community Cafe met last week at Carlsons on MacLeod. The meeting, which happens once a month, is open to anyone in the community looking to discuss the theme of that month.

Caitland Asmundson, community support worker and organizer of the event says that the goal is simple.

"These Cafe's, we just have community conversations. We get to know each other and talk about things that are important to us in our community."

With each topic, participants are asked to bring their knowledge and resources to the table in order to assist each other implimenting goals within the community together.

This months topic was Expression and arts culture in the community, and was offering some delicious warm chili to battle last weeks cold snap. Asmundson appreciated the turnout, despite the holiday season.

The Community Cafe meets again in the new year on January 11, this time to discuss forming connections within the community, and Asmundson invites all to attend.

"Bring your ideas, bring your Passion. Bring your resources, skills and talents, and we're all going to work together on some planning for the rest of the year."