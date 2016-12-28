Construction, Road Work & Detours Highlight High River's 2016

  • Print
High Riverites can call 2016 the "Year of Construction."

No one, not even Mayor Craig Snodgrass can argue that it wasn't a frustrating year just trying to get around.

"Oh yeah... It was the reason we combined the last two phases of downtown construction into one year, was just to be done with it. And 2016 was another chaotic year of construction around High River getting things fixed from the flood."

He says 2016 was also very good as the Town saw plenty of new businesses popping up, the continuation of the CBC juggernaut "Heartland" shooting in the town, plus the addition of "Tin Star."

And Snodgrass says he saw a huge jump in the Town's economic outlook thanks to the hiring of Economic Development Officer Jodi Dawson.

