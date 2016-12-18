Curl For Kids Coming In March

The local Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization is looking for a little help.

Tracey Cuff says a couple centres have done bowling for kids events, now they want to do a Curl For Kids March 6, 2017 in High River.

She needs 4-to-5 community members to volunteer for a committee to raise awareness of the event, get prizes and get teams.

You can call Tracey Cuff at 403-971-5698.