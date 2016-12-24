Do Foothills Volunteer Firefighters Need Protection too?

Volunteer firefighters are ready to drop everything to protect us, but are we willing to do the same?

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson introduced a bill last week before legislature aimed at making sure volunteer firefighters can't lose their regular jobs because of time spent with the Fire Department.

High River's Fire Prevention Officer, Clayton Rutberg, says so far their experiences have been positive.

"When they need that backup, we're pulling from the volunteer base. They all have to leave their jobs and come in, but we have pretty good experiences with it."

Rutberg admits though they've been lucky so far, it would set minds at ease to have protection in place.

The bill will be debated in the spring, when the Legislature next meets.