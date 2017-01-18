Early Morning Crash Closes Highway 7

An accident near the turnoff to the Chinook Honey Farm West of Okotoks on Highway 7 Wednesday morning has the highway closed down.

EMS says around 7:30 Wednesday morning a car and a pick-up met head on right at the intersection of Highway 7 and 16th Street West, in the MD of Foothills.

STARS Air Ambulance was called out taking the driver of the car, a 50 year old woman, to hospital in Calgary in serious condition with head injuries.

The two occupants of the pick-up were treated on the scene, but didn't need to go to hospital.

RCMP continue their investigation.