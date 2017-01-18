Early Morning Crash Closes Highway 7

Last week the Foothills School Division welcomed a visitor from New Caledonia. Laurene Ben Lahoussine teaches high school physics and chemistry on the French island in the South Pacific. She was…
Today children are growing up in the age of technology and it's not always what it's cracked up to be. A lot of parents struggle with parenting around social media, video games, the internet, etc.,…
The Prairie Mountain Health Advisory Council meets this week. AHS Calgary Zone leaders will provide an update on health services, community engagement efforts as well as ongoing work to support…
There won't be a lot of us complaining about this great Chinook weather. But it does come with one problem, as all the snow melts, a lot of it turns to ice, particularly around vehicles in parking…
Strathmore RCMP are calling on the public to help them in the investigation of a couple of robberies that have occurred over the last three weeks. On December 22, 2016 at around 10 p.m. RCMP…
Parts of Veterans' Way will be closed in Okotoks Tuesday. Between Mountain Street & Elma Street & Elma Street to Elizabeth Street will be closed to remove the construction barriers. But east-west…
Another good year, if not an average one for the High River Christmas Bird Count. Organizer Greg Wagner says they managed to find a few different species this year too. "42 species in all, that's…
The Town of Okotoks is ready to keep residents entertained and engaged in the community this year. New for 2017 will be Okotober Fest. Mark Doherty, community events coordinator, says they're working…
A woman in her 60's was transported to Foothills Hospital in Calgary after a motor vehicle collision near High River. A spokesperson for STARS says they were called out about 7:11 Sunday night to the…
An Okotoks Town Councillor is wondering if a simple mark on Alberta highways could help bring more opportunities to Okotoks whether it's tourism or business. Carrie Fischer inquired at the Town's…
High River council should soon get a look at what the public would like to see in recreation services in the future. Director of Community Services Lisa Reinders says it's been in the works for…
Alberta Liberals kick off the race for a new leader for their Party Monday, January 16. Party President Karen Sevcik says with Alberta's political spectrum turned on it's ear, this could be the time…
January is Alzheimer's awareness month. Support Services Coordinator with the Alzheimer's Society for Calgary and area, Cindy Bond says it's all about about bringing the disease out into the open.…
We all know what a library is, but at Oilfields School, they do libraries a little bit different. Nadine Russell, Library Tech at the High School, and teacher Conor Hart, have been bringing the…
One of the province's largest animal rescues is celebrating a new capital announcement. The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society serves Calgary, the Foothills, and Edmonton and will be opening a new…