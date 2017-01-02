Feds Save Us Money, Province Takes It

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has released its annual report on new year’s tax changes for Canadians, and the result will likely mean a tax break for most of us in 2017.

The two main federal measures are changes to Employment Insurance premiums which the CTF says will result in tax savings of up to $132 for employees and $185 for employers, and the first full year of the means-tested Canada Child Benefit, which is also tax-free.



While higher income canadian will feel a pinch, CTF Federal Director Aaron Wudrick says for most Canadians, these two changes will mean more money in their pockets.



The Alberta carbon tax is being introduced at $20 per tonne on January 1.

It'll boost gasoline by 4.49 cents per litre, diesel by 5.35 cents per litre and natural gas by $1.011 per gigajoule.

The cost of shipped items will also increase.



Individuals earning under $47,500 in Alberta will receive a maximum of $200 in rebates, couples earning under $95,000 will receive a maximum of $300 and a couple with two children will receive a maximum of $360 to offset some of the costs of the carbon tax.



The small business tax in Alberta is being reduced from 3 per cent to 2 per cent.