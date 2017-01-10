Finding Long Term Success With Fitness Resolutions

With the new year now in full swing many have set out on their fitness resolutions and are looking to join the #fitfam phenomenon.

Aaron Beck, owner and trainer at 9 Round Okotoks, says it's important people have small, attainable goals so they keep progressing through their journey. That means looking at losing one or two pounds a week instead of how many clothing sizes they'd like to drop as well as moving and feeling better.

He says the old adage of "it takes 21 days to form a habit" isn't necessarily true.

"We actually see it being 60 plus days to form habits. There's been a number of studies that have recently been done that said the idea of 21 days is just too quick, people can't form habits in 21 days they need to have that six weeks of constant repetition."

When it comes to diet, Beck recommends people try eating six smaller meals a day and it's important food is viewed as fuel.

"You don't want to have processed food, you want to make sure you have a protein bar with you, some good snacks, but you want to make sure when you're eating you're not eating simple carbs or anything refined. Basically we're eating whole grains, you're not cutting out carbs, you're still eating a good amount of carbs because we need that energy, and we need our protein."

He adds small changes in daily behaviour like taking the stairs instead of an elevator can all add up to long term success.