First Court Appearance For High River Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault

The High River Policing Committee has recommended to Town Council, the Town harmonize school and playground zone times. Deputy Mayor Cathy Couey says they'll start an hour earlier in the morning.…
As snow continues to be plowed, piled and hauled away, the Town of Okotoks remains under budget on their snow removal costs so far in the New Year. The budget has remained a constant for the past few…
The North Railway Shell station team is left in shock after recent events. Tuesday, January 10, two people drove through the Shell gas station with a truck and stole the building's ATM. North Railway…
Country music has always been at home in Alberta, and the ACMA's give us a glimpse of the best Alberta has to offer each year. The 6th annual Alberta Country Music Awards, on Sunday, January 22nd, is…
Northbound Centre Street between 8th and 10th Avenues in High River will remain closed through Thursday night and into Friday while crews deal with a water line break. Traffic's being detoured around…
The Okotoks Food Bank has started 2017 in good spirits thanks to the generosity of residents over the holidays. This Christmas the food bank distributed 225 hampers which is up 32% from last year…
The head of the local Flood Recovery and Erosion Control (FREC) group brought MD of Foothills Council up to date on what's happening in 2017 Wednesday, January 11. Donna Fowler says they've done a…
4-H is celebrating its 100th year of bringing together young people build better citizens. Lisa Corbett is the leader of the High River based Cowboy Trail Blazers Light Horse Club and she says…
Once again the Salvation Army was able to provide Christmas for families throughout the Foothills with the help of local donors. Lieutenant Kelly Fifield says it was another great year. "We were able…
The Red Apple store's annual holiday toy drive was a huge success this year. Customers were able to collect $583,448 in toy donations for children's charities across Canada, making this their best…
Cold and flu season hit hard this year along with the cold weather, so it may be time to get your family immunized. Alberta Health Services is offering a drop in clinic for flu shots on Friday,…
A little activity Wednesday afternoon at the Charles Clark Medical Centre in High River. The Fire Department was called out to deal with an issue on the second floor of the building where a pipe may…
The same day the High River Peavey Mart was relieved of some power tools, the UFA Farm Store in High River was robbed as well. Two men who look a lot like the one's who allegedly stole power tools…
A new year means new members on the Board of Directors for the Okotoks & District Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber will be holding it's Annual General Meeting on January 18 where there they will…
The Wildrose critic for Municipal Affairs wants the NDP Government to ensure long-term funding is in place for municipalities. Livingstone-MacLeod MLA Pat Stier says this government is like the past…