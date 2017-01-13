First Court Appearance For High River Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault

A High River woman facing charges of aggravated assault made her first court appearance via CCTV in Okotoks on Friday.

On Jan. 6 RCMP responded to a call where they were told they could be dealing with a potentially suicidal female. When they arrived at the scene they discovered a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim from the incident received non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Laurie Baynham, 31, is charged with aggravated assault.

Baynham's scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court again via CCTV on Jan. 20.