Fitness Fundraiser Starts New Year On The Right Foot (VIDEO)

For the third year in a row, New Years Eve brought all kinds out to the Crescent Point Field House.

The Fitness Fundraiser has been raising money at the start of the year for the Okotoks Food Bank, and this was the best year yet.

"It was so much fun. So this is our third annual Fitness Fundraiser, and this year was our best year yet," says organizer Tamara Boivin. "We raised $505 in cash donations, and then we raised a wack load of non-perishable food items."

Boivin says it was a great time for everyone.

"40 to 50 people, and there were some families that joined us. We had some really great door prizes donated by the Crescent Point Field House," she says.

Boivin and her team of experienced instructors are already planning for next New Years and mentions that all are welcome.