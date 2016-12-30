Fitness Fundraiser Will Start 2017 On The Right Foot

After all the holiday feasting last week, and New Years resolutions floating around in our minds, it's the right time to think about getting back in shape.

Thankfully the Annual Fitness Fundraiser is on again this December 31 at the Crescent Point Field House.

Organizer and Fitness Instructor, Tamara Boivin, says there's room for the whole family.

"There's going to be something for everybody, the whole family can come, like if the parents want to come workout and just look over and there's their kids, they can do that. Its gonna be a great time."

The fundraiser goes from 10 am until noon and Boivin says there is something for everyone to enjoy.

"There's a walking track. Theres going to be "Pound", which is a drumming fitness class, and then we follow that with Zumba, which is dance fitness, and we'll finish off with some Yoga and stretch and some meditation."

For every $10 donation, and every non-perishable food bank donation, you will be entered in a door prize draw.