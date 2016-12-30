  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

After all the holiday feasting last week, and New Years resolutions floating around in our minds, it's the right time to think about getting back in shape.

Thankfully the Annual Fitness Fundraiser is on again this December 31 at the Crescent Point Field House.

Organizer and Fitness Instructor, Tamara Boivin, says there's room for the whole family.

"There's going to be something for everybody, the whole family can come, like if the parents want to come workout and just look over and there's their kids, they can do that. Its gonna be a great time."

The fundraiser goes from 10 am until noon and Boivin says there is something for everyone to enjoy.

"There's a walking track. Theres going to be "Pound", which is a drumming fitness class, and then we follow that with Zumba, which is dance fitness, and we'll finish off with some Yoga and stretch and some meditation."

For every $10 donation, and every non-perishable food bank donation, you will be entered in a door prize draw.fitness fundraiser 002 dec 2016

More Local News

Winter Driving Tips From The Pros!

With recent weather conditions the roads haven't been too friendly to drivers. A lot of people have been in car accidents or are finding themselves in the ditch, putting tow truck drivers to work.…

Fitness Fundraiser Will Start 2017 On The Right Foot

After all the holiday feasting last week, and New Years resolutions floating around in our minds, it's the right time to think about getting back in shape. Thankfully the Annual Fitness Fundraiser is…

Holidays Can Be Hard For First Responders

Being a first responder or part of emergency services is not a job for everyone. The job description often includes being in traumatic and stressful situations, working over the holidays, and always…

Local Families Hit The Slopes

As the weather finally got a little warmer, families were finally able to enjoy the snow this week. The hill by Emerson Lake finally got some action, as a number of sleds hit the snowy slopes during…

Stier Looking To Debate Changes To Land Stewardship Act

Livingstone-MacLeod MLA Pat Stier wouldn't exactly call 2016 a banner year in the realm of provincial politics. However he says just before Christmas he was able to introduce a private members bill…

Barlow Speaks On Year At House Of Commons

2016 was an uphill battle at the House Commons for Foothills MP John Barlow. With the Federal Carbon Tax coming in along with what the opposition is calling a lack of attention to the Canadian…

Turner Valley Was A Good Place To Be In 2016

Turner Valley Mayor Kelly Tuck says issues around water and growth, were, as always, big issues in 2016. But she says one thing her council did was especially good for safety in the Town. "Reducing…

School Division Giving $140,000 To Grassroots School Projects

Foothills School Division board of trustees announced the distribution of $140,000 to grassroots learning opportunities just before the new year. This funding, part of the board’s commitment of $1…

Foothills Steps Up For World Vision

Foothills residents have made an impact on helping those in need through World Vision. In 2015, 76 people from Okotoks gave more than $10,000 and 44 people from High River gave more than $7,200.…

Reducing Debt A Priority In 2017

A new CIBC poll finds paying down debt is the top financial priority for Canadians in 2017. It's the seventh straight year debt concerns have led the annual survey. Coming in at nearly 30 per cent,…

FSD Working On French Partnership

Foothills School Division could be saying "bonjour" to a potential partnership with a school in France. FSD is looking into future educational collaborations with Academie de Nancy-Metz which is…

Christmas Thief Arrested In High River

A man allegedly behind a Christmas caper at the High River Canadian Tire store has been arrested and charged after a routine traffic stop on Dec. 27, where a R.C.M.P officer discovered stolen goods…

Breaking The Ice Over The Holidays

Though our cars may not like the ice on the ground lately, local skating rinks are loving it. Folks across the foothills are taking advantage of the short break in cold weather and visiting our…

2016 A Good Year All Around For Nanton

Some big highlights for the Town of Nanton in 2016. Mayor Rick Everett is quick to point out the construction of their new $10-million waste water treatment plant as a definite highlight, but is just…

Construction, Road Work & Detours Highlight High River's 2016

High Riverites can call 2016 the "Year of Construction." No one, not even Mayor Craig Snodgrass can argue that it wasn't a frustrating year just trying to get around. "Oh yeah... It was the reason we…
Distracted Driving 2

Distracted At The Red Light

Did you know texting at a red light can still leave you distracted even when the light changes and you put down the phone? The Canadian Automobile Association polled drivers across the country and…

Anderson Says 2016 Has Been An Uphill Fight

Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson says 2016 was a productive year around the Foothills, even though it may not have looked like it. He says he managed to make some progress on the water pipeline from…

Celebs Come Out For Ollie Peterson Memorial Tournament

The Ollie Peterson Memorial Tournament went down at the Bob Snodgrass Rec-Plex on Boxing Day. Turkey dinner wasn't slowing anyone down on the ice, as 12 back to back hockey games rang through the…

Another Big Trek Coming For The Okotoks Scouts This Summer

The Okotoks Scouts will be embarking on a new journey in 2017. A large group of them will make their way to Denmark for a Scouts Jamboree in Sønderborg July 19 to August 1. Scouter Jackie Hoover says…

High River Emergency Notification System Test In New Year

The town of High River will be performing a test of its emergency notification systems. The test is part of the town’s ongoing Emergency Preparedness Plan and will include a test of the regional…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Spilak Looks On The Bright Side Of 2016

High River RCMP Seeking Public's Assistance In Mischief Complaint

Alberta Snowplow App Makes Highway Travel A Little Safer

Do Foothills Volunteer Firefighters Need Protection too?

High River Is On Thin Ice

Snodgrass Excited About Extra Flood Money Up For Grabs

High River Facility Holiday Closures

Slippery Roads Lead To Multi-Vehicle Collision On Highway 2

Students Show Appreciation For Teachers This Christmas

Salvation Army Brings Christmas Hampers To Families In Need

Anderson In No Rush To Merge With PC's

Light Up And Parade Winners Collect Their Hardware (VIDEO)

Closures For Okotoks Facilities Over The Holidays

Is Okotoks Uber Ready?

Foothills Kettle Campaign Looking For Donations And Your Time

Charity Checkstop In Okotoks Most Successful In Years!

New Aldersyde Development Raises Questions

Low Taxes Key In Okotoks Budget

MD Asked To Take Over High River's Municipal Enforcement

It Takes A Village Brings Christmas To 17 Families In The Foothills

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

School Bottle Drive - Fundraising for Quebec field trip

14 November 2016 12:00 am - 07 January 2017 6:00 pm

TBA





Walk in the Woods with Dianne, Joyce and Valerie

01 December 2016 10:00 am - 31 December 2016 4:00 pm

High River Library





New Year’s Eve 3rd Annual Fundraiser for Okotoks Food Bank

31 December 2016 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Crescent Point Regional Field House (Aldersyde)





New Year’s Eve in the Park

31 December 2016 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

George Lane Memorial Park, High River, High River





Family New Year's Eve Party

31 December 2016 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Flare 'n Derrick Community Hall, Turner Valley





NYE Bullerama

31 December 2016 7:00 pm

Midnight stadium Fort Macleod , Alberta





High River Hospital Auxiliary Meeting

19 January 2017 1:30 pm

TBA





Login