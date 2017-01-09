Five Arrests Made in Local Vehicle Theft Incidents

Vehicle thefts have been on the Okotoks RCMP's radar recently.

In the past four days five people, including one young offender, have been arrested in relation to vehicle thefts in the Okotoks area.

The first incident took place early morning Friday, January 6, when Okotoks RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Pine Creek road in De Winton after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen upon arrival and the driver, Darwin Bruce of Calgary, was arrested for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, as well as 2 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The Calgary man is currently in custody awaiting a bail release hearing.

The second crime occurred on Sunday, January 8, as local RCMP were called about a vehicle theft in progress.

When police arrived on location the two suspects, an adult male and youth female, fled the scene, ran into a snowbank on Milligan Drive and were then apprehended by RCMP.

The youth female was released to her parents and faces a number of charges, including Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Her male counterpart, Austin Savary of Calgary, is facing the same charges.

Savary will appear in Calgary court, January 10, 2017.

As for the third incident, charges are still pending after two suspects were arrested for trying door handles in the Westmount area.

The male and female suspects left the area in a vehicle that police shortly apprehended after the suspects abandoned it.

The suspects are in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

In total four vehicles have been recovered from police since Friday and if anyone has any information on the last crime they are asked to call the Okotoks RCMP or Crime Stoppers.