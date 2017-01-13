Foothills Boys and Girls Club Swinging For A New Ball Diamond

The Foothills Boys and Girls Club is up to bat for the Town of Black Diamond, and their plan is bound to be a big hit.

The group recently submitted a $150,000 proposal to build a new regulation baseball park in Black Diamond.

Shirley Puttock, executive director with the club, says the Toronto Blue Jays "Jays Care Foundation" is helping to make the dream come true.

"They've supported us with equipment, training for staff and volunteers to teach kids baseball skills, They've donated autographed baseballs for our silent auctions. They're really generous across the country for children and youth programs."

She says the request would be great for the community.

"Of course it takes town approval, but I think everybody is on board. I don't see any difficulties with the municipalities approving it. I think they had it in their long term plan to have more recreational facilities in town, and of course it benefits everybody. The schools, the boys and girls club, and sports teams."

The final proposal will be submitted January 31, with the hope to start construction this spring.