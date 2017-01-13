Former MacLeod MP Retires

CropLife Canada has begun a search for a new president and CEO following the resignation of Ted Menzies.

Menzies, who has led the trade association representing Canada’s plant science industry, resigned in light of a serious health problem in late December.

“Ted contributed a great deal to our organization and we will miss his insight and dedication to Canadian agriculture,” said Jay Bradshaw, chair of the CropLife Canada board of directors.

“CropLife Canada has a strong team of professionals who will continue, under Pierre’s interim leadership, to work with partners throughout the food value chain to enhance our industry’s ability to deliver the benefits of plant science technologies to farmers and, through farmers, to all Canadians,” Bradshaw added.

Pierre Petelle, CropLife Canada’s vice president of chemistry, has been appointed acting president while an executive search to fill the position on a permanent basis is underway.

In a facebook posting Menzies successor, John Barlow says "He was a phenomenal representative for southern Alberta and set a very high standard for work ethic, integrity and passion for myself and my colleagues. I wish Ted and Sandy all the best.

Menzies had represented the MacLeod riding and was the Secretary of State for Finance working with the late Jim Flaherty in the Stephen Harper government..