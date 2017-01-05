Gas Prices Leave Consumers Frustrated

It's been a long few weeks for consumers at the gas pumps, and it's not about to get any better.

Customers were polled at a local Esso station on how they're reacting to the prices, and the consensus was overwhelmingly negative.

Some experts say the price increase is due to the temporary shut down's of two different refineries in the U.S., but many are quick to blame the Province's new Carbon Tax.

Doug Michael at the Hi-Ho Esso in Okotoks says he doesn't care about the price of fuel when he drives a fuel efficient vehicle, but it's changed his driving habits and forced him to make a decision to leave his more fuel hungry Mercedes in his garage.

"I have a Mercedes but I don't drive it...The thing is eight miles per gallon. It's a joke!"

Another customer who chose to remain nameless as she was professionally connected to the fuel industry, says she's as unimpressed as the rest of us.

"It sucks!" She adds "It really does, especially because I'm in the business too, so it sucks on every aspect, because I know the refineries are also getting taxed pretty heavily. That's why we're paying this much too."

The high fuel prices are hitting everyone's bottom line fairly hard and the same Esso customer says you really can't win.

"You can never win! Especially in this economy, where there's a lot of people who are jobless and a lot of people who are struggling for the necessities of life. It's not good."

Feelings of resentment, bitterness, and anger have taken gas stations by storm, as frustrated consumers are questioning why the government would implement this expensive tax at a time when few can afford it.