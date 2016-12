New Years Eve parties don't often happen until after the kids have already gone to bed.

This year however, George Lane Park is hosting a daytime celebration for the whole family.

Food, fun and festivities, says organizer Iva Woodward, are all on the schedule.

Hot dogs, hot chocolate, wagon rides and a scavenger hunt for the kids.

George Lane is the right way to kick off 2017.

The event goes from 4 until 7 PM, so bundle up the kiddies and join the celebration.