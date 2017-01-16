Getting Ready For More Events In Okotoks

The Town of Okotoks is ready to keep residents entertained and engaged in the community this year.

New for 2017 will be Okotober Fest.

Mark Doherty, community events coordinator, says they're working out the details on the event.

"There's going to be a family component in the afternoon then that'll turn into a food and beverage component in the evening. We're just working on that right now and this was just kind of because there's a lull with summer being over and waiting for Light Up Okotoks and the Christmas season so we're going to plug one in there."

The Town is also expanding it's Canada Day celebrations this year in honour of Canada's 150th birthday. On the Friday night there'll be a concert, on Canada Day the usual multicultural events will take place, then an old fashioned picnic is planned for Sunday.

Doherty says there's an opportunity for businesses to get involved with these events through sponsorships.

"When we put our sponsorship packages together we're really looking at what's in it for those individuals so if they're giving us money we want to make sure they're getting their money's worth, " he says. "There's great sponsorship opportunities, great exposure, it just supports our local businesses and shopping local because that money stays in our community."

Those interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities can call Mark Doherty at (403) 869-8061.