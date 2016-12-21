Google Releases Search Trends Of 2016

The year is almost over, and as we all settle in to the holidays, we are given a chance to reflect on the whirlwind year that just blew past.

At the end of each year, Google releases a top 10 list of the most entered search criteria for each country over the course of the calendar year.

Here are the top 10 most searched terms in Canada during 2016:

Donald Trump

Pokemon Go

Toronto Raptors

Fort McMurray Fire

Prince

Olympics

David Bowie

World Cup of Hockey

Brexit

Canada Post Strike

And here are the most frequented news stories of the last year:

Donald Trump

US Election

Zika Virus

Olympics

Fort McMurray Fire

Brexit

Orlando Shooting

Panama Papers

Black Lives Matter

Nice Attack

Seeing the Google trends as the year closes can really create a sense of perspective. We've seen some ups and some downs this year, and the world keeps turning. In understanding and appreciating our past, we can better prepare for the future. Happy New Year everyone.