Groups That Worked On DRP After The Flood Receive Kudos

High River council got an update from a couple of groups who dealt with the Herculean task of helping residents deal with the Disaster Recovery Program last Monday, December 12, 2017.

Mayor Craig Snodgrass says words can't describe the thanks he has for people like Eleanor McDonald and Sarah Bruinsma and all the people with the Human Impact Services Team.

"There's just no way I can thank these people enough for what they did and people in this town need to understand what these individuals put themselves through to deal with this and make it better," he says. "High River would not be what it is today if it was not for Eleanor McDonald and Sarah Bruinsma, who were the direct contacts for people."

"The DRP Advocacy group often dealt with people, and hearing their stories so they could figure out the bureaucracy issues and process issues and feed them on to the Government," the mayor says. "You know, Tom Dutton, Jim Ross, Tom Dutton, Deb Smith and Bill Fowler, you need to say 'thank you' to these people when you see them on the street."

Sixty-six files are still open out of 4,600 with appeals pending on just eleven.

Appellants got, on average over $10,000 more that they originally received.