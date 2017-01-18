Has Black Diamond Lost Their Small Town Feeling?

Black Diamond has been going through plenty of changes as the community continues to expand and grow in population.

A new set of traffic lights have been set up and are now operational where the old four-way stop used to be.

Town C.A.O Sharlene Brown says while some may feel like they've lost their small town feel, she simply says they've only added a few lights.

"Instead of being 1 four-way stop, we're still just a one light town. In that respect I think that things going forward are going to be okay." Brown says "We still have the belief from the community that we are still a small town, in small town Alberta."

Brown says things have going smoothly but as any big change there's still a few timing bugs to work out.

"It hasn't caused any back-ups and traffic still seems to be running through fairly smoothly and so all of that has been good."Brown says Council see's a problem though "There is some challenges I think in the timing of the lights and there's been some concerns put forward by the council. They would like to see that after 9-o-clock instead of one set of lights flashing red, and one yellow for yield, that both sets flash red turning it into a four way stop again."