Health Advisory Council To Meet

The Prairie Mountain Health Advisory Council meets this week.

AHS Calgary Zone leaders will provide an update on health services, community engagement efforts as well as ongoing work to support services for populations vulnerable to poor health.



The meetings provide the public a chance to bring their voice forward to provide input on local and regional health, provide feedback and learn more about the Health Advisory Council.

The meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Southport Tower,

Room 1002, 10301 Southport Rd. S.W. just off Macleod Trail and Southland Drive in Calgary.

For more information, call 1-877-275-8830 or visit their website at http://www.albertahealthservices.ca/about/Page1818.aspx