High River Chamber Of Commerce Tackles Employee Engagement

Productivity in the workplace is an important issue for many employers across the Foothills.

The High River Chamber of Commerce hosted a speaker on the topic this Thursday at their monthly presentation.

Eddie Lemoine, author of the book "Bring About What You Think About", says that the secret to productivity is engagement.

"It's really around how do you attract and retain people in your organization, and how do you get increased productivity through engaging people."

Lemoine says his book and presentations help employers and individuals set and maintain long term goals with a better chance of success.

"There's some great tips there about how to set goals that stick. How to focus on the outcome, how to tie your emotions to your goals that will help you achieve goals that will stick."