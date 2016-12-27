High River Emergency Notification System Test In New Year

As the blanket of snow over Southern Alberta continues to grow, the question of highway snow clearing and driving safety is on all our minds. Thankfully technology is on our side. The Alberta…
2016 was an uphill battle at the House Commons for Foothills MP John Barlow. With the Federal Carbon Tax coming in along with what the opposition is calling a lack of attention to the Canadian…
Volunteer firefighters are ready to drop everything to protect us, but are we willing to do the same? Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson introduced a bill last week before legislature aimed at making sure…
If you are thinking of heading out over the holidays to enjoy some ice fishing or snowmobiling, you may find yourself on thin ice. With the recent warm spell, The High River Fire Department isn't…
The Town of High River is hoping it can get it's hands on some of the recently announced $45 million in cash from the Province for flood or drought projects. Mayor Craig Snodgrass says they've…
Moving into the holidays, its important to know what facilities will be closed and when. Many services will be unavailable, so The Town of High River has posted a list noting any schedule changes, or…
There is a multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 2 South Bound @ 338th ave (North of Aldersyde overpass) with injuries. This is not affecting traffic in the North bound direction, but has traffic down to one…
It's hard work being a teacher, and though it can be a difficult job, it certainly isn't thankless. Before the holidays begin, teachers across the foothills receive gifts, big and small, from their…
The Salvation Army delivered hundreds of Christmas hampers across the Foothills again this year. They have been accepting donations since October, and the hamper deliveries made December 16 and 17…
Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson is an advocate of the "wait and see" approach when it comes to merger talks between his Wildrose Party and the Provincial PC's. Brooks-Strathmore MLA Derek Fildebrandt…
Christmas spirits were high Thursday morning at the AM 1140 and 99.7 Sun Country studios, as the winners of both the Santa Claus Parade and Light Up High River met for pictures. Ted Dawson, the…
With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, the Town of Okotoks will have a few closures taking place. The Municipal Centre and Operations Centre will be closed Dec. 23, 26, 27, and Jan. 2…
The Uber app has become another way for people to get around places whether it's the big city or in smaller towns. With just the click of an app and a request, a car can pick you up and no money…
The Salvation Christmas Kettle Campaign is still out and about in the Foothills and they need your help. So far the numbers are down. Right now it's about $85,000 but they still have hope to reach…
The Okotoks Food Bank and Municipal Enforcement in Okotoks would like to thank all participants and volunteers in Dec. 15th's Charity Checkstop. Peace Officer Kai Kleckner says it was the most…