Snodgrass Excited About Extra Flood Money Up For Grabs The Town of High River is hoping it can get it's hands on some of the recently announced $45 million in cash from the Province for flood or drought projects. Mayor Craig Snodgrass says they've…

Salvation Army Brings Christmas Hampers To Families In Need The Salvation Army delivered hundreds of Christmas hampers across the Foothills again this year. They have been accepting donations since October, and the hamper deliveries made December 16 and 17…

Anderson In No Rush To Merge With PC's Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson is an advocate of the "wait and see" approach when it comes to merger talks between his Wildrose Party and the Provincial PC's. Brooks-Strathmore MLA Derek Fildebrandt…

Light Up And Parade Winners Collect Their Hardware (VIDEO) Christmas spirits were high Thursday morning at the AM 1140 and 99.7 Sun Country studios, as the winners of both the Santa Claus Parade and Light Up High River met for pictures. Ted Dawson, the…

High River Facility Holiday Closures Moving into the holidays, its important to know what facilities will be closed and when. Many services will be unavailable, so The Town of High River has posted a list noting any schedule changes, or…

Closures For Okotoks Facilities Over The Holidays With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, the Town of Okotoks will have a few closures taking place. The Municipal Centre and Operations Centre will be closed Dec. 23, 26, 27, and Jan. 2…

Is Okotoks Uber Ready? The Uber app has become another way for people to get around places whether it's the big city or in smaller towns. With just the click of an app and a request, a car can pick you up and no money…

Foothills Kettle Campaign Looking For Donations And Your Time The Salvation Christmas Kettle Campaign is still out and about in the Foothills and they need your help. So far the numbers are down. Right now it's about $85,000 but they still have hope to reach…

Charity Checkstop In Okotoks Most Successful In Years! The Okotoks Food Bank and Municipal Enforcement in Okotoks would like to thank all participants and volunteers in Dec. 15th's Charity Checkstop. Peace Officer Kai Kleckner says it was the most…

New Aldersyde Development Raises Questions Residents of Aldersyde reacted to the possibility of a new development near town at an open house on December 1. The MD of Foothills Council was in attendance to answer questions and address concerns…

Low Taxes Key In Okotoks Budget With the 2017 Budget finalized the Town of Okotoks is ready to act on their plans for the new year. Council approved their $54 million operating budget on Monday which included a 1.7% increase in…

MD Asked To Take Over High River's Municipal Enforcement The Foothills MD may take over Municipal Enforcement for the Town of High River at a cost of $48,000. Mayor Craig Snodgrass says the by-law officers they had before couldn't write tickets and council…

Adele's Over The Rainbow Baskets Receive Gift From 100 Women 100 Women Who Care Foothills has given their support to another local group. A cheque for $4,400 was given to to Adele's Over the Rainbow Baskets which contain gifts for children who are diagnosed…

Tax Hike. Yes Or No In Nanton? The Town of Nanton has set their operating and capital budgets for the year. Mayor Rick Everett says on the operating side, costs are going up by one-percent. "So that's not a 1% tax increase. It's a…