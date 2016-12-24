High River Is On Thin Ice

If you are thinking of heading out over the holidays to enjoy some ice fishing or snowmobiling, you may find yourself on thin ice.

With the recent warm spell, The High River Fire Department isn't convinced that the ice is thick enough for much activity yet.

Clayton Rutburg, Fire Prevention Officer in High River, says it's important to be careful.

"We have been having some warm weather so a lot of the ice might not be the greatest right now... You can see a lot of water still soaking up through. At this point, especially with the warm weather, a lot of the ice is fairly iffy."

He says that knowing the thickness of the ice should always be the first step before you risk being on top of it.

"For any ice fishing, you should have at least 4 inches. If you're snowmobiling, you sould have 5 to 6. If you're going to be taking a vehicle out, you should have 12 to 15 inches of ice."

The High River Fire Department website also offers a list of Ice Safety Precautions and Ice Thickness Guidelines.