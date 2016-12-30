Holidays Can Be Hard For First Responders

Being a first responder or part of emergency services is not a job for everyone. The job description often includes being in traumatic and stressful situations, working over the holidays, and always being on-call, and often that means being away from your family during special celebratory days as well.

Just because it's Christmas or any other holiday doesn't mean the bad calls stop coming, this Christmas the Okotoks Fire Department had three calls - two of which were medical emergencies.

Fire Chief Ken Thevenot says dealing with stress, death and trauma is hard on his Firefighters, RCMP or police officers and paramedics every day, but sometimes that trauma can be worse on special days.

"Certain calls do stick in your head on those days. It sometimes becomes a reminder every Christmas or special day if you have to attend these incidents, it becomes a reminder of what happened and what you've seen."

Quite a few first responders have trouble dealing with post-traumatic stress related issues at some point during their careers, and Thevenot says any bad call is hard no matter what day it comes in.

"I believe at any time of year it's hard on them, but yes particularly I would say on special event days or special holidays like Christmas that you are away from your families and over the years when you're working on those holidays you're reminded of what you've seen."

Thevenot says he has to give recognition to the families as well, saying it's often hard on them to have their loved ones away.

"It has affected even the families, either having to leave early or coming home late on those special days." Thevenot adds "You've gotta have hats off to the families as well for the support that they give."

The Okotoks Fire Department has been well stocked up on goodies and treats for first responders over the holidays from residents who wish to say thank you for their time, and sacrifices.

Thevenot says that appreciation really goes a long way to making the firefighters feel like they can celebrate the holidays even while they're at work.